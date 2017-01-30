Richmond man gets help getting newspaper delivered

A longtime Richmond man has subscribed to his home town paper since 1955, but picking up his paper lately has proven more difficult, so 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney stepped in to help.The days of a teenage delivery person dropping off the paper at your doorstep for the most part are long gone. It's a tradition one man misses immensely.At 96-years old, Selbie doesn't move as quickly as in the past, so getting his morning newspaper has become a chore.Selbie says his former deliver person used to drop his paper right on his porch, but a new one has thrown the paper from a moving truck.Selbie complained, but not much changed, so Selbie's neighbor contacted 7 On Your Side.We contacted the East Bay Times and things changed for the better, but not for long.