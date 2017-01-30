Richmond man gets help getting newspaper delivered

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --A longtime Richmond man has subscribed to his home town paper since 1955, but picking up his paper lately has proven more difficult, so 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney stepped in to help.
The days of a teenage delivery person dropping off the paper at your doorstep for the most part are long gone. It's a tradition one man misses immensely.
At 96-years old, Selbie doesn't move as quickly as in the past, so getting his morning newspaper has become a chore.
Selbie says his former deliver person used to drop his paper right on his porch, but a new one has thrown the paper from a moving truck.
Selbie complained, but not much changed, so Selbie's neighbor contacted 7 On Your Side.
We contacted the East Bay Times and things changed for the better, but not for long.
Watch the video player above to find out how Finney was able to help resolve his problem.