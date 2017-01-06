NEWS

San Francisco police investigate officer-involved shooting
San Francisco police are investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of Capitol and Montana. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
San Francisco police officers shot a man at his home during a struggle when they tried to contact the man over a restraining order violation this morning, a police spokeswoman said.

Police responded to the reported violation at 3:51 a.m. It apparently involved two neighbors in the 500 block of Capitol Avenue, police spokeswoman Officer Giselle Talkoff said.

When San Francisco police arrived they tried to contact the man, which escalated into a physical confrontation. Pepper spray was deployed, an officer's baton was taken, and eventually shots were fired, Talkoff said.

The man was struck by gunfire but retreated back into the home and barricaded himself. He called 911 and said he was shot but continued to refuse to come out, Talkoff said.

Eventually a police SWAT team entered the home and arrested the man, who was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Two officers were injured during the struggle, including an officer who suffered a head injury, Talkoff said. Both officers were taken to a hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.

The shooting is under investigation by San Francisco police homicide and internal affairs investigators as well as the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.
