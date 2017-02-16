SFPD

San Francisco police officer honored for catching CHP slashing suspect

San Francisco police officer Arnold Aleman (right) stands with California Highway Patrol officer Andre Sirenko in San Francisco on Feb. 15, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The San Francisco Police Department is hailing the heroism of one of its own.

RELATED: Suspect accused of slashing CHP officers throat in SF pleads not guilty

The department presented its medal of valor to Officer Arnold Aleman Wednesday night. He captured the main suspect of the brutal attack on CHP Officer Andre Sirenko.

Sirenko had his throat slashed during a struggle with a pedestrian on Interstate 80 in San Francisco one year ago this month.

The officer has recovered and is back on the job.

RELATED: Bail set for $5 million for suspect in CHP officer stabbing in SF

The suspect has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.
