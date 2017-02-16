San Francisco police officer honored for catching CHP slashing suspect

The San Francisco Police Department is hailing the heroism of one of its own.The department presented its medal of valor to Officer Arnold Aleman Wednesday night. He captured the main suspect of the brutal attack on CHP Officer Andre Sirenko.Sirenko had his throat slashed during a struggle with a pedestrian on Interstate 80 in San Francisco one year ago this month.The officer has recovered and is back on the job.The suspect has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.