San Jose leaders unveil new flood warning system

Leaders in San Jose have unveiled a new flood warning system to make sure residents are alerted before any potential flooding in the future.More than 150-flood victims showed up at yesterday's special city council meeting in San Jose. They've dealt with so much since the flood on February 21. The cleanup is still ongoing and 200 people are still living in a shelter.The city is taking a lot of the responsibility for not evacuating sooner, but they're also pointing the finger at the Santa Clara Valley Water District, saying they provided fundamentally flawed data that day. City officials know flooding can happen again, so public works has begun developing a flood threat matrix, using info on reservoirs and rivers.It's a three tiered system: level one is a 'Yellow Alert,' a flood advisory issued 48-to-72 hours in advance of possible flooding. Level two is an 'Orange Alert,' a flood warning issued 12-24 hours in advance of the likelihood of flooding. And level three is a Red Alert, a flood evacuation issued 4-to-6 hours in advance of imminent flooding.The local assistance center for flood victims is moving to city hall today.