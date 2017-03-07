NEWS

San Jose officials go door-to-door assessing damages, talking to residents

EMBED </>More News Videos

San Jose city officials are going door to door, assessing damages and talking to residents about how they plan on getting their lives back in order. (KGO-TV )

By
SAN JOSE (KGO) --
State and local officials in San Jose are touring the flood-damaged neighborhoods to make heir best case for state relief money.

They've estimated that they'll need about $50 million from the state, that's why workers from the California office of emergency services decided to go door-to-door, talking to residents first hand who lost everything in the floods.

RELATED: San Jose flood victims relief fund efforts

Federal officials were out Monday but they will only help with public costs or expenses the city has paid for clean-up of public buildings that were damaged.

The damage to private homes was not enough to meet FEMA's requirements, so San Jose leaders say it is essential that the state step in to help these people.

"It may just look like a couple of feet of water, no big deal. But if I am someone who is at the local flea market and that's my business and I've lost all my inventory, then essentially an entire small business has been wiped out," said San Jose City Manager Kip Harkness.

RELATED: $5 million donation breathes more hope into San Jose flood relief efforts

"So a part of what we have to do and what I'm doing today is going house by house, unit by unit, and trying to get a better sense of not only the physical damage but the damage to those people's lives and their livelihoods," said Harkness.

Residents have been filling up huge dumpsters with debris and damaged property from their homes, but the streets in many neighborhoods are still full of junk and debris.

The Coyote Creek flooded two weeks ago, forcing thousand in the Rocksprings neighborhood to evacuate their homes.

RESOURCES: San Jose flood evacuations information and how to help

$6 million have been donated to relief efforts, PG&E has waived their gas and electric bill and the water department is giving victims a grace period to pay their bills.

The city says they will need the community to fill the gaps because state and federal aid won't cover it all but today they are trying hard to get as much out of the state as they can.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
newsroad repairbillstaxesfloodinghome repairsstormweathersevere weatherSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump has not spoken to FBI director about wiretapping claims, Spicer says
Video reveals day care worker pushing 4-year-old down stairs
VIDEO: Daredevil motorcyclist jumps across freeway
Poachers kill rhino for its horn at French zoo
More News
Top Stories
WikiLeaks says it has published thousands of CIA documents
EXCLUSIVE: Napa football player accused of hazing fights to clear his name
Blind dog miraculously found alive after 7 nights in SC Mountains
Report: Facebook criticized for handling of sexually explicit photos
Richmond police investigate officer-involved shooting
Suspect in custody after barricade situation in Redwood City
Video reveals day care worker pushing 4-year-old down stairs
Show More
VIDEO: Daredevil motorcyclist jumps across freeway
Alameda considers resolution to impeach Trump
George Michael died of natural causes, coroner says
Judge won't stop construction of Dakota Access pipeline
SF Mayor gives boost to immigrants fighting deportation
More News
Top Video
WikiLeaks says it has published thousands of CIA documents
Video reveals day care worker pushing 4-year-old down stairs
Report: Facebook criticized for handling of sexually explicit photos
VIDEO: Daredevil motorcyclist jumps across freeway
More Video