San Jose officials struggle to get $73 million in aid for flood recover efforts

The city of San Jose may end up having to foot its own bill for flood recovery after the Coyote Creek flooded several neighborhoods. The total for the damages is estimated at $73 million. (KGO-TV )

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Federal and state assessment teams spent Tuesday walking the three neighborhoods that were several feet deep in floodwater about two weeks ago.

While 1,400 households have filed for help, San Jose's Deputy City Manager says that the disaster may not be large enough to trigger federal funding.

The city is trying to make a case that the situation is much worse than it looks.

"Even a single home can often mean a home and a business. In neighborhoods like ours where we're having multiple families in a single home because of the high housing prices really help them understand the impact of even a few hundred homes," said Deputy City Manager Kip Harkness.

It could be a month before a decision is made on federal aid. However, apartment building owners say they can't wait with tenants anxious to move back home.

"Right now, critical thing is to remove whatever damaged so that it will be further damaged or ruined, the house," said Lani Ng, who own a property near the flooded neighborhoods.

Ng says she's frustrated about waiting for three hours to get a permit to do repairs. A printer problem couldn't be resolved by closing time, and she never got her permit.
As some residents start to return home, city hall continues to get criticized for issuing a mandatory evacuation order too late for people to move their cars or to save their possessions.

Santa Clara County officials say by law, they couldn't activate its "Alert SCC" system until San Jose ordered an evacuation.

"The city police and fire have to make the call about evacuation because it really means they have to get out in the field and make sure people are evacuated," said Santa Clara County Executive Jeff Smith.

The city is holding a public hearing Thursday to review its response and to develop plans to avert future disasters.

