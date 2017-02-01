San Jose police investigate fatal shooting on Tully Road

Man shot & killed ~10pm in front of optometrist office on Tully Road in San Jose. Several cars parked outside nearby Vietnamese restaurant. pic.twitter.com/O2Or4AuwF7 — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 1, 2017

A man was fatally shot in San Jose Tuesday night, according to police.Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1900 block of Tully Road at 9:51 p.m.The victim was pronounced at the scene.The killing remains under investigation. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified, police said.Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact detectives Todd Jennings or Brian McDonald at (408) 277-5283.