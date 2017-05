San Leandro police are seeking the public's help in locating an at-risk woman who went missing on Tuesday.Audrey Miles, 64, was last seen on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at 389 Juana Ave. in San Leandro. Miles left her care facility and has not returned, police said.Miles is described as a black woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 180 pounds.Anyone with information that can help police locate Miles is asked to call 911 or the San Leandro Police Department at (510) 577-2740.