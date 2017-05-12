SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) --A joint operation between several Bay Area police departments has led to a huge beauty bust recovering $500,000 worth of makeup and other merchandise from a San Leandro home.
After a long investigation, police say the thieves have been identified as 43-year-old Rosa Jimenez, and 50-year-old Enrique Rodriguez. Both San Leandro residents were arrested for receiving stolen goods, and being accessories to a felony.
