NEWS

San Leandro restaurant employee shot during robbery

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) --
San Leandro Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Sam's Super Burger and shot an employee overnight.

The incident happened around 2:50 a.m. Police say the suspect shot the employee one time in each of his legs. The victim has already been treated and released from the hospital.

"That's crazy, but it's not uncommon. This place is open till three in the morning and you hear about it getting robbed occasionally, and it's usually at night," said Leo S. who works at a car paint shop next door to Sam's.

He says he arrived at work Tuesday morning as San Leandro Police Officers were going through the business' surveillance video. That surveillance video also captured the suspect headed down an alley.

"The suspect is described as a black male in his 20's thin build, 5'6 - 5'8, wearing a ski mask described as wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and white tennis shoes," said Lt. Isaac Benabou with the San Leandro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

Investigators say they will also be going through video from nearby homes.

Police could not say whether what appeared to be a hole at Sam's was from the overnight robbery or a different incident.

"We've taken pellet or bullets to our front window," said Leo S.

Employees at Sam's today told ABC7 News they hadn't heard much about the shooting.

Melanie Woodrow will have a full report on ABC7 News at 4 p.m. Click here to follow her on Twitter.
Related Topics:
newsshootingarmed robberyrobberyrestaurantcrimeSan Leandro
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
EBMUD makes estimated $120,000 mail mistake
EPA to be cut by 31 percent under Trump's budget
UK raises threat level to critical, indicating another attack may be imminent
Trump's proposed budget targets food stamps
More News
Top Stories
British prime minister raises terror threat level to critical
HWY 99 south closed in Atwater after overturned tanker causes large fire
Young witnesses describe chaos after Manchester arena explosion
Vigil held for victims of deadly Manchester Arena attack
EBMUD makes estimated $120,000 mail mistake
Danville police searching for bank robbery suspect
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
Show More
Manchester Arena terror attack suspect identified
Politicians, world leaders react to Manchester attack
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Manchester attack
SF's Alamo Square Park reopening after renovation
Report: A drink a day tied to higher breast cancer risk
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Amsterdam Rainbow Dress displayed at SF City Hall
PHOTOS: Dubs art on display at Oakland exhibit
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
'Pirates of the Caribbean' wedding hits all the marks
More Photos