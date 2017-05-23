San Leandro restaurant employee shot during robbery

San Leandro Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Sam's Super Burger and shot an employee overnight.The incident happened around 2:50 a.m. Police say the suspect shot the employee one time in each of his legs. The victim has already been treated and released from the hospital."That's crazy, but it's not uncommon. This place is open till three in the morning and you hear about it getting robbed occasionally, and it's usually at night," said Leo S. who works at a car paint shop next door to Sam's.He says he arrived at work Tuesday morning as San Leandro Police Officers were going through the business' surveillance video. That surveillance video also captured the suspect headed down an alley."The suspect is described as a black male in his 20's thin build, 5'6 - 5'8, wearing a ski mask described as wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and white tennis shoes," said Lt. Isaac Benabou with the San Leandro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.Investigators say they will also be going through video from nearby homes.Police could not say whether what appeared to be a hole at Sam's was from the overnight robbery or a different incident."We've taken pellet or bullets to our front window," said Leo S.Employees at Sam's today told ABC7 News they hadn't heard much about the shooting.