Santa Clara Co. assessor angered by missing toys

A toy drive outside the Santa Clara County building drew long lines of low income families with little ones excited for special gifts. Santa Clara County Assessor Larry Stone says some of the gifts were taken by city employees.Thousands of Hello Kitty scooters, dune buggies and other gifts were delivered Saturday. County Assessor Larry Stone was angry after learning some county employees took a few toys. He grew even angrier when he found out another county employee said legally, it was okay. "I don't care what's legally required of county employees," Stone told ABC7 News. "County employees have to do the right thing."Stone emailed his staff a letter advising them to return the presents. Drive organizer Steve Preminger says he was fine with a few employees taking the toys if they promised to donate them to charity. "I think there may be some misunderstanding," he said. "We tried to tell everybody that these toys were meant for low income families. I trust county employees."Each gift is worth around $200. Dynacraft Wheels is the company that generously donated them."Had we realized that this was going on we probably would have organized it differently," Preminger added.