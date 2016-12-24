TOY DRIVE

Santa Clara Co. assessor angered by missing toys
EMBED </>More News Videos

A toy drive outside the Santa Clara County building drew long lines of low income families with little ones excited for special gifts. (KGO-TV)

by Lonni Rivera
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
A toy drive outside the Santa Clara County building drew long lines of low income families with little ones excited for special gifts. Santa Clara County Assessor Larry Stone says some of the gifts were taken by city employees.

RELATED: Sacred Heart giving toys to more than 6,000 South Bay kids

Thousands of Hello Kitty scooters, dune buggies and other gifts were delivered Saturday. County Assessor Larry Stone was angry after learning some county employees took a few toys. He grew even angrier when he found out another county employee said legally, it was okay. "I don't care what's legally required of county employees," Stone told ABC7 News. "County employees have to do the right thing."

Stone emailed his staff a letter advising them to return the presents. Drive organizer Steve Preminger says he was fine with a few employees taking the toys if they promised to donate them to charity. "I think there may be some misunderstanding," he said. "We tried to tell everybody that these toys were meant for low income families. I trust county employees."

Each gift is worth around $200. Dynacraft Wheels is the company that generously donated them.

RELATED: East Palo Alto volunteers hand out toys, food to families

"Had we realized that this was going on we probably would have organized it differently," Preminger added.
Related Topics:
newstoy drivetoysholidaychristmasgiftsSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2016 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TOY DRIVE
Volunteers collect toys for kids in San Francisco
E. Palo Alto volunteers hand out toys, food to families
Sacred Heart giving toys to more than 6,000 South Bay kids
4-year-old cancer patient collects 3,000 toys for friends
More toy drive
NEWS
Obama in Hawaii: Dad-Daughters Day With Sasha, Malia
Trumps Attend Church Services on Christmas Eve
Raiders QB Derek Carr suffers broken fibula,'out indefinitely'
Trump: I'll Dissolve Foundation to Avoid 'Appearance' of Conflict
More News
Top Stories
Raiders QB Derek Carr suffers broken fibula,'out indefinitely'
Trump announces intent to dissolve Donald J. Trump Foundation
QB Derek Carr carted off in air cast after suffering broken right fibula
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
I-TEAM: Marine impostor exposed for stolen valor
Tyronn Lue: Cavs-Warriors could be on par with Celtics-Lakers rivalry
EXCLUSIVE: Toney Chaplin discusses his tenure as interim SFPD chief
Show More
Carr's injury puts damper on Raiders' 33-25 win over Colts
With Trump Business Conflict Looming, Deutsche Bank Settles Mortgage Crisis Case
Cavs, Warriors renew acquaintances on Christmas Day
Clerks take down armed robbery suspect at Hayward store
Italian Police Didn't Know Man Was Berlin Terror Suspect Before Shootout
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: Toney Chaplin discusses his tenure as interim SFPD chief
Clerks take down armed robbery suspect at Hayward store
I-TEAM: Marine impostor exposed for stolen valor
Last minute shoppers flock to Westfield Oakridge mall
More Video