NEWS

Santa Clara legal seminar hosts confusion, hope after travel ban

EMBED </>More News Videos

Santa Clara legal experts held a seminar Friday to help those who may be affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Confusion was definitely the theme at the legal seminar held in Santa Clara Friday. Despite that, the people we spoke with said the judicial order gave them hope.

RELATED: Group gathers outside San Jose mosque to show support for Muslims

The gathering at the Muslim Community Center in Santa Clara was intended to help immigrants navigate the new travel restrictions, but before it began, word came of the temporary restraining order putting a halt to the travel ban.

"We're all excited and confused at the same time," said Hesham Hussain, from Yemen.

Hussain has dual citizenship. He's supposed to go on a business trip in two weeks. "even though I hold a U.S. passport, my family are kind of worried I might get held up at the airport for longer hours and they don't want to think about this possibility, so I'll likely cancel the trip.

An immigration order attorney says he's right to be cautious, despite the judge's order.

"It's not that the judicial order is unclear. It's unclear whether that will be3 honored and unclear whether or not it will be properly enforced," said Christina Sinha, attorney Asian law caucus. "Whether because of genuine misunderstanding or some other confusion or deliberate disobedience of the order."

Idiris Abdi is a Somali refugee and a U.S. citizen. His mother is still in the refugee camp. Abidi has been saving money to bring her here.

"People were devastated," said Abdi. "We lost hope. It took for a while, but now we're feeling good and I hope it stays that way."
Related Topics:
newsimmigrationimmigration reformlawslawsuitlegaldonald trumpPresident Donald TrumppoliticsSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Iran suggests it will limit issuing of US visas
White House vows to challenge orders against travel ban
Vincent Viola Withdraws From Secretary of Army Nomination
Judge Issues Nationwide Restraining Order on Trump Immigration Action
More News
Top Stories
Bay Area diet doctor peddles extreme weight loss, loses license
White House vows to challenge orders against travel ban
Stanford women's basketball coach clinches 1,000 wins
Convict alleges SF deputy told him to get rid of gun
Massive fire in Chinatown displaces residents and businesses
ABC7 News joins the Exploratorium for 'Science of Cocktails' event
Honda Powersports rig tour with Cole Seely
Show More
Investigators continue search for Castro Valley murder suspect
Group gathers outside San Jose mosque to show support for Muslims
Implant acts like GPS after cancer surgery
Berkeley couple died from carbon monoxide
What Really Matters: Choose your side
More News
Top Video
Bay Area diet doctor peddles extreme weight loss, loses license
White House vows to challenge orders against travel ban
Investigators continue search for Castro Valley murder suspect
ABC7 News joins the Exploratorium for 'Science of Cocktails' event
More Video