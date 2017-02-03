Confusion was definitely the theme at the legal seminar held in Santa Clara Friday. Despite that, the people we spoke with said the judicial order gave them hope.The gathering at the Muslim Community Center in Santa Clara was intended to help immigrants navigate the new travel restrictions, but before it began, word came of the temporary restraining order putting a halt to the travel ban."We're all excited and confused at the same time," said Hesham Hussain, from Yemen.Hussain has dual citizenship. He's supposed to go on a business trip in two weeks. "even though I hold a U.S. passport, my family are kind of worried I might get held up at the airport for longer hours and they don't want to think about this possibility, so I'll likely cancel the trip.An immigration order attorney says he's right to be cautious, despite the judge's order."It's not that the judicial order is unclear. It's unclear whether that will be3 honored and unclear whether or not it will be properly enforced," said Christina Sinha, attorney Asian law caucus. "Whether because of genuine misunderstanding or some other confusion or deliberate disobedience of the order."Idiris Abdi is a Somali refugee and a U.S. citizen. His mother is still in the refugee camp. Abidi has been saving money to bring her here."People were devastated," said Abdi. "We lost hope. It took for a while, but now we're feeling good and I hope it stays that way."