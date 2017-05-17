NEWS

Santa Cruz County doctor due in court on charge of sex crimes with children

A photo of James Kohut, M.D., 57, left , and Rashel Brandon, 42, have been arrested on multiple charges of sexual offense against children. (KGO)

By
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
A Santa Cruz neurosurgeon will be in court today to face charges of child molestation. A nurse who works at the same hospital is also charged with a long list of felonies.

This is a complicated case; police say some of these crimes were committed across state lines and now the FBI is involved. Today, one suspect is scheduled to be arraigned.

Doctor James Kohut was known to many as a respected neurosurgeon in Santa Cruz. Kohut was affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Sutter maternity and surgery center of Santa Cruz. However, he's now facing three charges, including lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 10-years-old and a forcible lewd act on a child under the age of 14.

A nurse from Dominican, Rashel Brandon, was also arrested on 11 felonies, including multiple charges related to the production of child pornography. She was arraigned this past Friday. Watsonville police would not confirm Brandon's arrest was related, only saying two others were arrested along with Kohut.

Kohut was planning a move with his wife to Arkansas, but now a possibility he could never be a free man if convicted on these charges.
Related Topics:
newschild endangermentnursesdoctorsdoctor arrestedchild sex assaultsex abuse against childrensex crimeinvestigationsanta cruz countypoliceu.s. & worldFBIchild abusepornographychild pornographySanta CruzWatsonville
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Santa Cruz area nurse, doctor charged with child sex crimes
Santa Cruz doctor accused of child molestation in custody
NEWS
McCain compares Comey memo to Watergate, Ryan says people trying to hurt Trump
Lawmakers 'need' Comey's notes on Trump meetings, top Democrat says
Putin jokes that he would release record of Trump's Russian meeting with Congress
Pvt. Chelsea Manning released after 7 years in prison
More News
Top Stories
Whales spotted breaching underneath Golden Gate Bridge
Putin offers to give Congress notes of Trump's meeting
Pvt. Chelsea Manning released after 7 years in prison
Hundreds sickened by suspected stomach bug at South Bay schools
Former FBI agent: Golden Gate Bridge stunt 'big wake up call' for security
Klay Thompson meets Warriors fan who creates remarkable t-shirts
Study: Nearly 40 percent of canned foods contain BPA
Show More
Sexual harassment lawsuit alleges SF startup has 'kink room'
Woman says she found mutilated goat in Vallejo
VIDEO: Man tapes himself to outside of car on I-880 in Oakland
Daredevil who climbed Golden Gate Bridge speaks out
Vic Lee wins Excellence in Journalism award
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NorCal couple has breathtaking wedding on top of Mt.Everest
PHOTOS: New river otter pups on display at Oakland Zoo
PHOTOS: Roots of Peace founders found inspiration in Princess Diana
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Photos