SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --A Santa Cruz neurosurgeon will be in court today to face charges of child molestation. A nurse who works at the same hospital is also charged with a long list of felonies.
This is a complicated case; police say some of these crimes were committed across state lines and now the FBI is involved. Today, one suspect is scheduled to be arraigned.
Doctor James Kohut was known to many as a respected neurosurgeon in Santa Cruz. Kohut was affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Sutter maternity and surgery center of Santa Cruz. However, he's now facing three charges, including lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 10-years-old and a forcible lewd act on a child under the age of 14.
A nurse from Dominican, Rashel Brandon, was also arrested on 11 felonies, including multiple charges related to the production of child pornography. She was arraigned this past Friday. Watsonville police would not confirm Brandon's arrest was related, only saying two others were arrested along with Kohut.
Kohut was planning a move with his wife to Arkansas, but now a possibility he could never be a free man if convicted on these charges.