CRIME

Santa Rosa U.S. Bank robbery suspect arrested

Bank robbery suspect Kyle McDiarmit Cameron, 20, of Santa Rosa is seen in this undated image. (SANTA ROSA POLICE)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. --
Santa Rosa police today arrested a suspect in a bank robbery last month, a police sergeant said.

Kyle McDiarmit Cameron, 20, of Santa Rosa, was arrested for the robbery of the U.S. Bank at 2527 Guerneville Road in Santa Rosa on Dec. 15, Sgt. Josh Ludtke said.

After identifying him as the suspect allegedly responsible for the robbery, police detectives and uniformed officers followed Cameron from his home and arrested him during a traffic stop at River Road and U.S. Highway 101, Ludtke said.

Cameron was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of burglary, robbery and a violation of probation. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon in Sonoma County Superior Court.

The bank was robbed around 9:10 a.m. on Dec. 15 by a suspect wearing a long black jacket, dark colored pants and a hat that partially covered his face, police said.

The robber gave a teller a note demanding money and left on foot through the parking lot of the shopping center, police said.

The robber threw out evidence and cash from the robbery shortly after leaving the bank, Ludtke said.
