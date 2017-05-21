Search crews are continuing the search for a missing boater in Contra Costa County.Contra Costa County fire officials received a call Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. about a boat capsizing near the Pittsburg Marina.The fire department says a child fell from a boat into the water and his father jumped in to save him.The child was rescued but the father remains unaccounted for...Officials called off the search because of darkness, but relatives say they wish the search would have continued."I think they should keep looking for him. That's what they should do because he's in there, and tomorrow it's too late. That's what I think they should do, and not leave like they're doing right now," one relative told ABC7 News.Officials say the incident happened near Browns Island, which is part of the East Bay Regional Parks District.