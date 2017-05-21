NEWS

Search efforts continue for missing father near Pittsburg Marina

EMBED </>More Videos

Contra Costa County officials continue to search for a father who went missing in the water at the Pittsburg Marina Saturday after he jumped into the water to save his son who slipped off a boat. (KGO-TV )

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) --
Search crews are continuing the search for a missing boater in Contra Costa County.

Contra Costa County fire officials received a call Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. about a boat capsizing near the Pittsburg Marina.

RELATED: Mother, child reunited in SF after Amber Alert

The fire department says a child fell from a boat into the water and his father jumped in to save him.

The child was rescued but the father remains unaccounted for...

Officials called off the search because of darkness, but relatives say they wish the search would have continued.

RELATED: SF family continues search for missing Uber driver

"I think they should keep looking for him. That's what they should do because he's in there, and tomorrow it's too late. That's what I think they should do, and not leave like they're doing right now," one relative told ABC7 News.

Officials say the incident happened near Browns Island, which is part of the East Bay Regional Parks District.
Related Topics:
newswater rescuesearchsearch and rescuemissing manPittsburg
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Sheriff Clarke denies plagiarism, calls reporter a 'sleaze bag'
Turkish NBA player Kanter claims he was detained in airport over political views
ANALYSIS: Trump avoids phrase 'radical Islamic terrorism' in first Middle East speech
Trump calls on Middle Eastern nations to 'drive out' extremists in first major speech abroad
More News
Top Stories
Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement
Trump calls on Middle Eastern nations to 'drive out' extremists in first major speech abroad
Drake, Cher among performers at Billboard Music Awards
SF's 106th annual Bay to Breakers
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
Mother, child reunited in SF after Amber Alert
Missing SF Uber driver's car found
Show More
Warriors beat Spurs in Game 3 of Western Conference Finals
Train derailment in Daly City causing systemwide BART delays
Pleasanton police shoot, kill armed suspect
8 injured after Aeromexico plane hits utility truck at LAX
Hot dogs recalled after 'metal objects' found inside
More News
Top Video
Mother, child reunited in SF after Amber Alert
Missing SF Uber driver's car found
Train derailment in Daly City causing systemwide BART delays
SF's 106th annual Bay to Breakers
More Video