Search for suspect in cop attempted murder who escaped from hospital

EMILY SHAPIRO
An urgent manhunt continues in Denver for an attempted murder suspect who escaped during a trip to the hospital, police said.

Mauricio Venzor-Gonzales, 23, is accused of running from sheriff's deputies when he was was being taken to his appointment at Denver Health Medical Center on the morning of March 19, Denver Police said.

Venzor-Gonzales is accused of the attempted first-degree murder of a Denver police officer, authorities said. He is also suspected of abducting his ex-girlfriend and her baby last year, according to ABC affiliate KMGH in Denver.

This is the second time Venzor-Gonzales has run from authorities, according to KMGH.

He is considered armed and dangerous, police said, and a $10,000 reward is available for information leading to his arrest.

Police described Venzor-Gonzales as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Venzor-Gonzales or knows his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Threat to 'shoot up a school' causes shelter-in-place in San Mateo
Wife speaks after man who ran off with teen girl charged
FTC confirms investigation into Facebook's privacy practices
Father gets prison for trying to sell 4-year-old for sex
Rep. Swalwell calls on social media companies to protect elections
Cloverdale man arrested after dead, emaciated horses found
VIDEO: Suspect in San Mateo school threat attempts to buy gun
A's interested in buying entire Oakland Coliseum site
Show More
Porn star Stormy Daniels details alleged encounter with Trump
Lobster and Waffles: Red Lobster debuts unusual dish
Dusty Baker returning to Giants as special adviser
Tree falls on man at daughter's softball game in Alameda
VIDEO: Man gets trapped between 2 buildings in Hawaii
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
More Photos