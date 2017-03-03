ICE

San Francisco ICE hotline provides resources to undocumented immigrants

EMBED </>More News Videos

The San Francisco Immigrant Legal and Education Network set up the hotline for residents to report ICE actions and to inform undocumented immigrants about their legal rights. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Reuters reports Friday that the Department of Homeland Security is considering a move to separate mothers and children who cross the border into the United States illegally.

RELATED: Undocumented dad taken by ICE while dropping kids off at school

It's the kind of deal that instills fear in the households of immigrant families, but now in San Francisco, there's help with a new hotline and legal assistance.

The hotline gives families a place to call for answers and some help in the event that ICE agents show up in their neighborhood.

An unexpected visit by ICE agents to a community center in the Mission District caused fear and panic in the neighborhood in January.

Community activist Marisela Esparza says calls have come through a new hotline about similar situations. "We've received over 450 calls since Feb. 10, and it really, the community being afraid."

The San Francisco Immigrant Legal and Education Network set up the hotline for residents to report ICE actions and to inform undocumented immigrants about their legal rights.

"We don't recommend you say anything and if you are arrested just say your name and ask for an attorney," said Esparza.

Once the report is verified, an attorney is dispatched to the community to halt possible deportations.

The Mexican consulate in San Francisco also launched a legal assistance center Friday joining 50 other Mexican consulates to calm fears and offer legal advice to Mexican nationals.

"We want them to know their rights and we want them to have their information from reliable sources," said Wilma Gadnoy of the Mexican consulate.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the order on sanctuary cities.

Consulate workers are visiting communities. Many attorneys are working pro-bono. It's their way of staying ahead of the Trump administration's promise to stiffen immigration enforcement.

Click here for more of ABC7 News' stories, photos and video on immigration.
Related Topics:
newsICEimmigrationimmigration reformlegallawspolice
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ICE
Undocumented dad taken by ICE while dropping kids off at school
SF, Mexican lawmakers vow to protect undocumented community
Churches vow to be sanctuary in face of toughening immigration
Santa Cruz ICE raid conflict escalates, both sides refuse to back down
More ICE
NEWS
Clinton spotted reading about Pence's use of personal email
Where the Russia investigations stand
DHS considering separating families illegally crossing border
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Friday
More News
Top Stories
Cheerleading declared a sport, traditional East Bay program threatened
SFPD needs help identifying brazen attempted robbery suspect
Highway 101 in Palo Alto reopens after dump truck crash
First openly HIV positive SF Supervisor reflects on 'When We Rise'
Colin Kaepernick opts out of contract with 49ers
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
Alameda Co. Deputy Michael Foley laid to rest
Show More
Tune opens scholarship to female computer science students
Oakland makes "coolest" small, medium city list
Prius Challenge brings slow, efficient racing to Sonoma Raceway
Silicon Valley leaders gather to discuss region's future
Pence used private email to conduct state business
More News
Top Video
Cheerleading declared a sport, traditional East Bay program threatened
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Friday
First openly HIV positive SF Supervisor reflects on 'When We Rise'
SFPD needs help identifying brazen attempted robbery suspect
More Video