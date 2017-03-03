SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Reuters reports Friday that the Department of Homeland Security is considering a move to separate mothers and children who cross the border into the United States illegally.
RELATED: Undocumented dad taken by ICE while dropping kids off at school
It's the kind of deal that instills fear in the households of immigrant families, but now in San Francisco, there's help with a new hotline and legal assistance.
The hotline gives families a place to call for answers and some help in the event that ICE agents show up in their neighborhood.
An unexpected visit by ICE agents to a community center in the Mission District caused fear and panic in the neighborhood in January.
Community activist Marisela Esparza says calls have come through a new hotline about similar situations. "We've received over 450 calls since Feb. 10, and it really, the community being afraid."
The San Francisco Immigrant Legal and Education Network set up the hotline for residents to report ICE actions and to inform undocumented immigrants about their legal rights.
"We don't recommend you say anything and if you are arrested just say your name and ask for an attorney," said Esparza.
Once the report is verified, an attorney is dispatched to the community to halt possible deportations.
The Mexican consulate in San Francisco also launched a legal assistance center Friday joining 50 other Mexican consulates to calm fears and offer legal advice to Mexican nationals.
"We want them to know their rights and we want them to have their information from reliable sources," said Wilma Gadnoy of the Mexican consulate.
RELATED: Everything you need to know about the order on sanctuary cities.
Consulate workers are visiting communities. Many attorneys are working pro-bono. It's their way of staying ahead of the Trump administration's promise to stiffen immigration enforcement.
Click here for more of ABC7 News' stories, photos and video on immigration.