NEWS

Protesters at SF immigration building seek release of detained North Bay men

Protesters demonstrate in front of San Francisco's immigration building on Monday, June 5, 2017. (KGO )

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Seven people are facing federal trespassing charges for staging a protest inside San Francisco's immigration building.

Video taken inside the building by one of the demonstrators before they were arrested, shows them demanding the release of two construction workers detained a month ago at Travis Air Force Base.
RELATED: North Bay man detained by immigration officials

Outside the immigration office, coworkers and supporters of Hugo Mejia" and Rodrigo Nunez protested their detention. On Monday, their lawyer filed a motion to keep stay their deportation.

"ICE would just allow them to stay here despite them not having any sort of lawful status in the country. And, they would be freed from the detention facility, but they wouldn't have any path to citizenship," explained Alisa Whitfield with Centro Legal de la Raza.

RELATED: LGBT asylum seeker detained by ICE returns to Bay Area

Neither of the construction workers is eligible to plead their case before a judge because they were deported 15 years ago, but came back to the United States.

RELATED: Texas companies bid to build $20M border wall prototype

Click here to read more stories on immigration.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsimmigrationimmigration reformdeportationcongressPresident Donald TrumpfamilyICEconstructionpoliticsdemocratsrepublicansTravis Air Force BaseSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
North Bay man detained by immigration officials
NEWS
Americans oppose climate pact pullout 2 to 1
Trump will not use executive privilege to stop Comey from testifying
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland's Ghost Ship founder appears in court
Disgruntled former employee kills 5 at Florida workplace
Suspect ID'd in killing of Australian tourist in San Francisco
More News
Top Stories
2 charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for Ghost Ship fire
Fire next to Highway 24 in Orinda shuts down 2 lanes
Steph Curry taking 'nap' during NBA Finals sparks internet frenzy
Antolin Garcia-Torres spared death penalty in Sierra LaMar case
Suspect ID'd in killing of Australian tourist in San Francisco
SJ neighbors say prized bushes chopped up, flowers stolen
Suspect in attack of man with cerebral palsy back in custody
Show More
Trump to embrace privatization of air traffic control system
Warriors and Cavs headed to Cleveland for NBA Finals
Bill Cosby trial begins
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off in San Jose
5 dead in shooting at business near Orlando
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Reporter David Louie celebrates 45 years at ABC7
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 2
68 dogs rescued from "filthy" puppy mill
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 1
More Photos