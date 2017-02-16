SF tourists may have to pay toll to drive down Lombard Street

NEWS

San Francisco tourists may have to pay toll to drive down Lombard Street

EMBED </>More News Videos

There's a new twist for Lombard Street in San Francisco. Drivers could have to pay to access the "crookedest" street in the city. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There's a new twist for Lombard Street in San Francisco. Drivers could have to pay to access the "crookedest" street in the city.

It's a big change that could make life a lot easier for people who live there. It means tourists may one day need reservations to drive down it.

As of right now, as long as you're willing to line up on Lombard and wait your turn, you can drive down the San Francisco landmark for free.

But the city and neighborhood association are working to change that by installing a reservation and toll system to keep at least some of the tourists away from the neighborhood.

"Summer and weekends and so on, traffic can back up five blocks down Lombard Street," neighbor Steve Taber said. He lives three blocks from the crooked street and is one of many neighbors fighting to relieve tourist traffic to make the neighborhood more livable.

"People who live on Lombard Street can't even get in and out of their own homes because of the lineup of traffic," he said.

"Two million visitors a year, double what Muir Woods gets, we have zero infrastructure in place," Supervisor Mark Farrell said. He wants that infrastructure to come in the form of Fastrak toll readers and cameras on existing light poles as well as a reservation system.

If you drive down without a reservation, you could be billed a higher amount.

Farrell says another study is needed to determine these costs. "We're not targeting a dollar amount. It's really about what will reduce the demand to drive down the streets," Farrell said. "We are going to use those fees to increase police presence in the area, increasing the ambassadors, increasing the MTA officers that will actually ticket people."

"Bad idea, bad idea. San Francisco is too expensive for tourists," one cab driver said. He's worried the toll will be bad for business. "For me to charge them extra money for this, really bad for the city."

Other tourists feel Lombard might be worth a small price tag. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so maybe probably I would. It depends how much," one said. "No more than $10, I wouldn't pay more than that."

But remember, the whole purpose of the toll is to deter at least some of the tourists from jamming up Russian Hill, not to find a price that everyone likes.
Related Topics:
newstoll roaddriverdrivingtouristtourismSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
San Francisco police officer honored for catching CHP slashing suspect
SF panel member explains decision to resign from Trump commission
Robert Harward turns down national security adviser position
Businesses nationwide participate in Day Without Immigrants protest
More News
Top Stories
SF panel member explains decision to resign from Trump commission
Work underway to remove leaning concrete slab in San Francisco
Anderson Reservoir flood concerns, Oroville Dam repairs
Year-long roof leak makes nightmare for Solano Couple
Trump bashes news media, defends start of administration
Apple's developers conference returns to San Jose
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Show More
March of Dimes kicks off in San Francisco
Protesters skip work, school to show importance of immigration
Consumer Reports: Retirement plans could be costing you money
Scott's Seafood in Oakland may see environmental fine cut in half
'Fun Home' at the Curran Theatre tops weekend events in SF
More News
Top Video
SF tourists may have to pay toll to drive down Lombard Street
SF panel member explains decision to resign from Trump commission
Year-long roof leak makes nightmare for Solano Couple
Protesters skip work, school to show importance of immigration
More Video