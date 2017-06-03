NEWS

Bay Area travelers react to London terror attacks

Travelers passing through and returning home to the Bay Area were shocked to learn of the terror attacks in London Saturday. (KGO-TV)

by Lonni Rivera
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Many travelers at SFO Saturday were shocked to learn of the terrorist attacks in London.

Some passengers had just returned from Europe.
RELATED: Police say 6 victims killed in London terror attacks; 3 attackers also dead

"It could happen to anybody. Just yesterday, I was there at the same place with my parents, who are coming from India," Dhanraj Rajassekar said.

Nassim Smith had just gotten off her flight when she heard about the attacks. She was concerned about her friends and loved ones.

"I literally just come off the plane and I got messages from my partner and from my friends. I think it's horrible," Smith said.

San Francisco police tweeted a message saying they were monitoring the developments in London, and were collaborating with local, federal and state partners to keep an eye on possible threats.

