San Francisco police blocks off area during search for suspect

SFPD are seen during a standoff with a suspect on Saturday, May 27, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Police in San Francisco secured a perimeter as they tried to detain a suspect who attempted to run a plainclothes officer over Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The plainclothes officer tried to detain an occupied vehicle when the driver of the vehicle attempted to flee. The suspect vehicle had a collision at Birch and Laguna Streets, where the driver fled on foot into a building located in the 500 block of Grove Street.

Police locked down the area while a search for the suspect was conducted.

No further details were immediately available.
