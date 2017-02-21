NEWS

SFPD Battalion Chief arrested on domestic violence charge

SFPD Battalion Chief Sam Romero is seen in this undated image.

by Melanie Woodrow
DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
A San Francisco Battalion Chief is facing misdemeanor domestic violence charges stemming from an alleged public fight at a Daly City restaurant with his girlfriend who is also a San Francisco firefighter.

Daly City Police Department confirms it arrested Sam Romero last night. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department released his mug shot. The case is now on its way to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

In an emailed statement the fire department spokesperson writes, "SFFD has been made aware of an incident involving off duty members, we don't have any further details at this time."

(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
