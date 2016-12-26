NEWS

San Francisco bomb squad investigates suspicious object found near Russian Consulate

SAN FRANCISCO --
The San Francisco Police Department's bomb squad responded this morning to a report of a suspicious object left on a sidewalk in the city's Cow Hollow neighborhood.

At around 7:55 a.m., officers responded to 2700 block of Green Street, police said. After assessing the situation, officers called the bomb squad, according to police.

The location where the suspicious item was left is near the Consulate General of Russia, located at 2790 Green Street.

After investigating the object, the bomb squad determined it was non hazardous and cleared the scene, police said.
