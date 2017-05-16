NEWS

SFPD, DEA investigation leads to 20 arrests

EMBED </>More Videos

A major joint federal drug bust involving the DEA and San Francisco police that lead to more than a dozen arrests was revealed Tuesday when the criminal complaint was unsealed. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A major joint federal drug bust involving the DEA and San Francisco police that lead to more than a dozen arrests was revealed Tuesday when the criminal complaint was unsealed.

Sources with knowledge of the investigation tell ABC7 News this started as a routine operation by the joint drug task force and then led to something much bigger - street level drug dealers with ties to the Columbian cartel.

One of the target locations investigators searched was on Santa Barbara Avenue in Daly City just across the street from Woodrow Wilson Elementary School.

According to the criminal complaint unsealed today, the DEA has been investigating the Lopez-Galindo brothers, Felix and Pedro, since November of 2016. They go by the street names Fanta and Zorro. The complaint alleges they were involved in a drug trafficking organization distributing large quantities of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine in California and other states.

In addition to the Daly City address investigators also served search warrants at target locations on Kirkwood Avenue and Chestnut Avenue in San Francisco.

ABC7 News was previously embedded with the multi agency task force in the Tenderloin in 2013 as investigators arrested other drug dealers who set up shop near schools.

According to the nearly 50 page complaint co-conspirators also included the Galindo brothers' girlfriends who were also arrested.
Related Topics:
newsSFPDpolicedrugsdrug bustillegal drugsarrestcrimeSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Family of toddler killed in DUI crash frustrated that suspect has not yet been charged
Penalty phase begins for Garcia-Torres in Sierra LaMar case
Suspect who set fire to Florida mosque seen in surveillance video, police say
Comey documented Trump request to drop Flynn investigation in memo: Source
More News
Top Stories
VIDEO: Man tapes himself to outside of car on I-880 in Oakland
Daredevil who climbed Golden Gate Bridge speaks out
Vic Lee wins Excellence in Journalism award
Consumer Reports: Best blender reviews
Jimmy Kimmel to host 2018 Oscars, recalls epic mix-up
Missile Defense 101: N. Korea could hit with little warning
'Save The Bay' working to save SF Bay from trash
Show More
Families of 10 Oakland Ghost Ship fire victims to file lawsuit
White House disputes report on Comey, Flynn investigation
TIMELINE: Sierra LaMar kidnapping, murder case
Estimated 50,000 fans expected at Levi's Stadium for U2 concert
Penalty phase begins for Garcia-Torres in Sierra LaMar case
More News
Top Video
Vic Lee wins Excellence in Journalism award
VIDEO: Man tapes himself to outside of car on I-880 in Oakland
Daredevil who climbed Golden Gate Bridge speaks out
Consumer Reports: Best blender reviews
More Video