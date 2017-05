SFPD Investigating drive-by shootout in Russian Hill neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/rgPtwZrWiE — Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) May 14, 2017

San Francisco police are on the scene of a shooting that involved two cars.Witnesses say two cars were exchanging gunfire on Polk Street before 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning.So far there are no reports of any injuries.