SFPD investigating officer-involved shooting in Bayview District

Police are currently on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred after a home invasion in the Bayview District of San Francisco, according to police.At 1:33 a.m., San Francisco police announced on social media that officers were in the area of Quesada Avenue and Rankin Street.One person has been detained and there are no reports of injuries.Police are searched the area and asked neighboring residents to shelter in place, police said.Further details were not immediately available.