San Francisco Police say they need the public's identifying a violent suspect who attempted to rob Lukfook Jewelers on Grant Avenue in Chinatown last month.It began when the suspect pushed a woman to the ground. Police say he was armed with a gun and hammer."Then you can see further in the video that the suspect is waving the gun around and does eventually order employees to the groundwhile he's trying to take items from the display cases," said Police Spokesperson Officer Grace Gatpandan.The suspect smashed display cases but got away with nothing, though he certainly left his mark and picture for all to see.San Francisco Police are sharing photos of the suspect without his mask on or hood up."In San Francisco it's very likely that you're going to be caught on camera not just from the store you may have committed a crime in but in the neighborhood stores or other neighboring businesses," said Gatpandan.They're asking anyone who recognizes him to call police."The main concern for the department is to find out who this person is because it's a very violent attack," Gatpandan told ABC7 News.The employee he pushed to the ground says she is okay.Police say the suspect appears to be 20-25 years old.