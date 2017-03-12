NEWS

San Francisco police needs help locating missing pregnant woman

Police need help finding an at-risk woman who is nine months pregnant after she went missing in San Francisco on Sunday. (KGO-TV)

Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating an at-risk woman who is nine months pregnant that went missing this morning in San Francisco.

According to police, Lauren Soriano, 32, was last seen at 11 a.m. leaving her residence in the Cole Valley neighborhood.

Soriano is described as a white woman, 5 feet 3 inches tall, and 115 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, gray sweat pants and beige UGG boots.

According to police, she is known to frequent Ocean Golden Gate Park.

Anyone with information about Soriano's whereabouts or who has seen her since this morning is encouraged to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 553-0123.
