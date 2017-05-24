NEWS

SFPD searches industrial area of Bayview for missing Uber driver

There are new developments in the search for a missing Uber driver. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There are new developments in the search for a missing Uber driver. San Francisco police searched a property in the Bayview District Tuesday night, near where they found Piseth Chhay's car over the weekend.

RELATED: Missing Uber driver's car found stripped in San Francisco's Bayview

On Saturday, police discovered the vehicle stripped of everything, including wheels, on Davidson Avenue near Third Street.

Tuesday night, police used a K9 to search an industrial area about a mile away on Van Dyke Avenue.

RELATED: SF family seeks help finding missing Uber driver

They didn't say if they found any new evidence.

Chhay disappeared on Mother's Day. Uber says they don't believe he disappeared while on the job.

You can reach the San Francisco police at (415) 553-0123.
