San Francisco police are looking for two adults who were seen abandoning a young boy by the side of the road.It happened just after 6 p.m. Monday at Sloat Boulevard and The Great Highway, near the zoo.Medics from the fire department witnessed what happened and notified police.The child was not hurt. The adults reportedly drove away with possibly another child inside the car.Anyone with information can call the department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.