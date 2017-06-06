NEWS

San Francisco police searching for 2 adults seen abandoning child

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco police are looking for two adults who were seen abandoning a young boy by the side of the road. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police are looking for two adults who were seen abandoning a young boy by the side of the road.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Monday at Sloat Boulevard and The Great Highway, near the zoo.

Medics from the fire department witnessed what happened and notified police.

The child was not hurt. The adults reportedly drove away with possibly another child inside the car.

Anyone with information can call the department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newschild abandonedSFPDsearchcrimeinvestigationchild endangermentSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Exclusive: Comey will stop short of saying Trump obstructed justice
Death of Denny's fight victim ruled homicide
Trump takes aim at key anti-ISIS ally Qatar in tweets
Man accused of killing tourist in San Francisco to appear in court
More News
Top Stories
Former first lady speaks at Apple's WWDC in San Jose
Visalia man accused of plotting to kill 3 Bay Area doctors
Beloved Amador Valley High teacher dies day after retiring
Man accused of killing tourist in San Francisco to appear in court
Attacker with hammer shot near Notre Dame Cathedral, police say
Death of Denny's fight victim ruled homicide
CA Supreme Court hearing arguments in case challenging Prop 66
Show More
San Jose mayor to discuss talks with Google on Diridion station development
Petaluma man says friend stole $200K of Star Wars memorabilia
Governor Brown says U.S. will stay in climate fight
British police ID 3rd London Bridge attacker
Cosby jury hears from cop who initiated probe
More News
Top Video
Man accused of killing tourist in San Francisco to appear in court
Former first lady speaks at Apple's WWDC in San Jose
Ghost Ship founder booked into Santa Rita Jail
CA Supreme Court hearing arguments in case challenging Prop 66
More Video