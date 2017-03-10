NEWS

SFPD: Shelter-in-place due to barricaded suspect with gun -- WATCH LIVE

Heavy police activity at Valencia Street and 17th Street in San Francisco on Friday, March 10, 2017. (@dobiejah/Twitter)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A shelter-in-place has been ordered in the area of 16th and Valencia streets in San Francisco's Mission District after reports of a barricaded gunman in a building.

WATCH LIVE: Sky7 above SF's Mission District as police respond to barricaded suspect

Police received reports of a person armed with a gun shortly before 2 p.m. They say the suspect is barricaded inside a building with a gun, but there were no reports of shots fired.

Pedestrian and vehicle traffic on Valencia Street between 15th and 18th has been shut down and residents are asked to avoid the area.

Viewer Rebecca Pierce is inside Thanh Tam II Restaurant on Valencia Street and tweeted photos showing police outside.


She later tweeted video of police inside the restaurant and her leaving the restaurant and running down the street.



San Francisco police are posting updates on their Twitter page. They say their negotiation team is "creating time & distance in an attempt to apprehend the suspect w/ a peaceful outcome."

