SFPD: Shelter-in-place due to barricaded suspect with gun -- WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE: Sky7 above SF's Mission District as police respond to barricaded suspect
Police received reports of a person armed with a gun shortly before 2 p.m. They say the suspect is barricaded inside a building with a gun, but there were no reports of shots fired.
Pedestrian and vehicle traffic on Valencia Street between 15th and 18th has been shut down and residents are asked to avoid the area.
Viewer Rebecca Pierce is inside Thanh Tam II Restaurant on Valencia Street and tweeted photos showing police outside.
Photos from inside Thanh Tam Il Restaurant on Valencia in SF where I'm currently under lockdown due to man with a gun down the street pic.twitter.com/jABCpvg3fY— Rebecca Pierce (@aptly_engineerd) March 10, 2017
She later tweeted video of police inside the restaurant and her leaving the restaurant and running down the street.
We were evacuated from Valencia, pretty orderly until we got outside and had to run. A few blocks away now and safe pic.twitter.com/Ia3DVk8biy— Rebecca Pierce (@aptly_engineerd) March 10, 2017
Cops told us we were "in line of fire" of SF #Valencia lockdown then had us run into street by ourselves pic.twitter.com/eKEuUTvNPv— Rebecca Pierce (@aptly_engineerd) March 10, 2017
San Francisco police are posting updates on their Twitter page. They say their negotiation team is "creating time & distance in an attempt to apprehend the suspect w/ a peaceful outcome."
@SFPD Crisis/Hostage Negotiation Team (C/HNT) is creating time & distance in an attempt to apprehend the suspect w/ a peaceful outcome.#SFPD pic.twitter.com/ToBsfLAzmU— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) March 10, 2017
#SFPD, HNT on scene @ 500 block of Valencia regarding a barricaded suspect w/ a gun. Shelter in place/avoid the area has been ordered. #SF— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) March 10, 2017
@SFPD C/HNT is attempting to communicate w/ the suspect. All pedestrian & vehicle traffic, avoid the area - 16th/17th & Valencia #SFPD #SF— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) March 10, 2017