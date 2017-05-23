NEWS

San Francisco's Alamo Square Park reopening after renovation

This is a picture of Alamo Square Park, fenced off for renovations Monday, February 20, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO --
San Francisco's Alamo Square Park is set to reopen Wednesday after a year-long renovation.

The city spent $5 million to replace the grass with a drought resistant variety.

It also added new benches and a water bottle filling station.

The park will feature a new single-user restroom that can accommodate wheelchairs, and a better sprinkler system to keep that new grass green.

A reopening ceremony is planned for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
