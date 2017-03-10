NEWS

San Francisco's Mission on lockdown due to barricade situation -- WATCH LIVE

A shelter-in-place has been ordered in the area of 16th and Valencia streets in San Francisco's Mission District after reports of a barricaded gunman inside the Crown Hotel. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A shelter-in-place has been ordered in the area of 16th and Valencia streets in San Francisco's Mission District after reports of a barricaded gunman inside the Crown Hotel.

WATCH LIVE: Sky7 above SF's Mission District as police respond to barricaded suspect

The bomb squad just arrived on the scene and police are working with hostage negotiators to get the person to surrender.

They received reports of a person armed with a gun shortly before 2 p.m. They say the suspect is barricaded inside a building with a gun, but there were no reports of shots fired.

Pedestrian and vehicle traffic on Valencia Street between 15th and 18th has been shut down and residents are asked to avoid the area.

A source says that this all started when a manager went door-to-door to tell tenants they were going to spray pesticides in the building. The source says that a tenant then suddenly drew a gun, and that started the police action.

Viewer Rebecca Pierce is inside Thanh Tam II Restaurant on Valencia Street and tweeted photos showing police outside.


She later tweeted video of police inside the restaurant and her leaving the restaurant and running down the street.



San Francisco police are posting updates on their Twitter page. They say their negotiation team is "creating time & distance in an attempt to apprehend the suspect w/ a peaceful outcome."

The closure of the busy thoroughfare is causing heavy traffic in the area. San Francisco Municipal railway buses are being rerouted.

Bay City News contributed to this report.
