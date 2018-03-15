  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Sister of Charleston shooter arrested at school after Snapchat post 'caused alarm'

KARMA ALLEN
The younger sister of Dylann Roof, who was sentenced to die for murdering nine black churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina, was arrested Wednesday at her school for allegedly bringing weapons to campus and posting to Snapchat a message police said "caused alarm."

Morgan Roof, 18, was arrested at A.C. Flora High School in Columbia, South Carolina, after school officials told police that she had a knife, pepper spray and marijuana in her possession, the Richland County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

She was charged with one count of marijuana possession and two counts of carrying a weapon on school grounds, according to the statement.

"No students were harmed as a result of this incident," according to the statement, with the department adding that officials had "acted appropriately" by alerting the school resource officer to arrest her for violating school policy.

The RCSD also said it was also aware of a Snapchat post by Morgan Roof that "caused alarm to the student body."

"Your walking out of the allowed time of 17min, they are letting you do this, nothing is gonna change what tf you think it's gonna do? I hope it's a trap and y'all get shot we know it's fixing to be nothing but black people walkin out anyway," the post said, according to several media outlets.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster released a statement following the arrest that said "potential tragedy" had been avoided at the school. He also referenced a separate incident at A.C. Flora on Wednesday in which two different students were arrested for bringing weapons with them.

"In two separate incidents," McMaster said via Twitter, "students and educators reacted quickly to reports of suspicious activity" to avoid "potential tragedy."

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway and Matt Foster contributed to this report.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos