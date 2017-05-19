Bridges Academy - shelter in place - school reported finding a backpack containing a bottle filled with liquid and labeled, “Nitroglycerin” pic.twitter.com/ehdrrbRMWn — Chris Nguyen ABC7 (@ChrisNguyenTV) May 19, 2017

#SJPD: Bomb Squad removed suspicious liquid, will test it before disposing. Officers will sweep school before clearing the scene. #SanJose pic.twitter.com/EQ219uM1UM — Chris Nguyen ABC7 (@ChrisNguyenTV) May 19, 2017

Officials evacuated San Jose's Bridges Academy on McLaughlin Avenue today after a bottle labeled 'nitroglycerin' was found in a backpack.Officers are conducting a sweep of the school before they decide to clear the scene.Officials say the device has been collected by the bomb squad who will test it before disposing of it.Officials said McLaughlin Avenue will reopen to traffic shortly after 11 a.m. after officers finish the sweep.