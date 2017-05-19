NEWS

San Jose school evacuated after bottle labeled 'nitroglycerin' found in backpack

A school in San Jose, Calif. was evacuated on Friday, May 19, 2017 after a possible explosive device was discovered in a backpack. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials evacuated San Jose's Bridges Academy on McLaughlin Avenue today after a bottle labeled 'nitroglycerin' was found in a backpack.


Officers are conducting a sweep of the school before they decide to clear the scene.

Officials say the device has been collected by the bomb squad who will test it before disposing of it.


Officials said McLaughlin Avenue will reopen to traffic shortly after 11 a.m. after officers finish the sweep.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
