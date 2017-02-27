NEWS

Small plane headed to San Jose crashes in SoCal -- WATCH LIVE

EMBED </>More News Videos

A small plane bound for San Jose crashed into a Riverside home, killing at least one person. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. --
A small plane headed to San Jose has crashed into a home near the Riverside Municipal Airport on Monday, according to officials.

WATCH LIVE: Crews respond to plane crash into Riverside home


Officials said the crash happened near Rhonda Road and Dewey Avenue. It appeared that three homes were impacted by the crash.

Fire officials said four people were reported missing and one person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Firefighters were seen pulling a person from one of the homes impacted by the crash. Fire officials confirmed that at least one person inside one of the homes died.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane that crashed was a Cessna 310. FAA officials said the plane departed from Riverside and was headed to San Jose.

Stay with ABC7 News for more details on this developing story.
Related Topics:
newsplane crashCaliforniaSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Bomb threat reported at Oshman Family Jewish community center
Sessions questions DOJ reports on Ferguson, Chicago policing
Anti-Defamation League bomb threat closes Market Street in SF
Anne Kirkpatrick sworn in as Oakland's new police chief
More News
Top Stories
Anti-Defamation League bomb threat closes Market Street in SF
SPONSORED: Watch Viola Davis get photobombed by Denzel Washington!
San Jose officials say floods caused $73 million in damage
SPONSORED: Celebs show off bold fashion at Oscars
San Jose residents clean-up in Rocksprings
Churches vow to be sanctuary in face of toughening immigration
SPONSORED: Oscars red carpet fashion as you've never seen it before
Show More
Anne Kirkpatrick sworn in as Oakland's new police chief
Chicago couple steals show at Oscars
George W. Bush demands answers on Trump and Russia
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
PwC apologizes after Oscars mix-up
More News
Top Video
Anne Kirkpatrick sworn in as Oakland's new police chief
Churches vow to be sanctuary in face of toughening immigration
San Jose officials say floods caused $73 million in damage
Chicago couple steals show at Oscars
More Video