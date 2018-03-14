  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Snow piles up in Northeast as blizzard begins winding down

MAX GOLEMBO
New England likely will get a bit more snow today as the blizzard that just dumped more than 2 feet in some parts begins winding down.

The highest snowfall, at least so far, was recorded in Wilmington, Massachusetts, which got 29.5 inches. Boston saw 14.5 inches and Worcester saw 21.8 inches, both of which broke daily records in those cities. Elsewhere in the state, wind gusts of 81 mph were felt in Falmouth.

Hartford, Connecticut, saw 7.1 inches, while in Maine 14.6 inches were recorded in Bangor and 11.5 inches in Portland.

Although New York City didn't record any measurable snowfall, the eastern end of Long Island saw as much as 18 inches in some parts.

Even thought the storm is winding down, winter storm warnings are scattered from North Carolina to Maine this morning.

By this evening, blustery conditions and light snow will linger in the Northeast and in parts of Appalachia.

Parts of New England may see as much as a foot, while near the eastern Great Lakes as much as 6 inches could accumulate.

The wintry weather is extending all the way to the Gulf Coast and into Florida, where freeze watches and warnings have been posted for this morning and tomorrow morning, as wind chills early today are extremely cold.

