NEWS

South Bay doctor faces 10 sex crime charges; 2 woman charged

EMBED </>More Videos

A Santa Cruz neurosurgeon will be in court today to face charges of child molestation. A nurse who works at the same hospital is also charged with a long list of felonies. (KGO)

By
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
A Santa Cruz County doctor was arrested on Sunday and booked into jail on child molestation charges. The most serious would bring a life sentence if convicted.

Doctor James Kohut was known to many as a respected neurosurgeon. Kohut was affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Sutter maternity and surgery center of Santa Cruz

Today, Kohut made his first court appearance with his attorney. A date for his next hearing for possible arraignment and setting a preliminary hearing date was set for May 26. Today the district attorney also announced they are now charging Kohut with 10 counts. The charges include three counts of sex acts on child under 10, three counts forcible lewd acts on a child and one count manufacturing child pornography. Those six bring a potential sentence of life in prison.

RELATED: Santa Cruz area nurse, doctor charged with child sex crimes

"Dr. Kohut has spent his life saving people's lives. He is a renowned brain surgeon. This is not conduct he would participate in. And I think at the end of the day the evidence will show this is not true," said Nick Cvietkovich, Kohut's attorney.

The DA's office also confirms two other women are connected to this case including Rashel Brandon, a nurse from Dominican Hospital and Emily Stephens. Stephens is currently in Pima County Jail with $100,000 bail. She is fighting extradition. Both women face several child molestation charges as well.
Related Topics:
newschild endangermentnursesdoctorsdoctor arrestedchild sex assaultsex abuse against childrensex crimeinvestigationsanta cruz countypoliceu.s. & worldFBIchild abusepornographychild pornographySanta CruzWatsonville
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Santa Cruz area nurse, doctor charged with child sex crimes
Santa Cruz doctor accused of child molestation in custody
NEWS
What we know about Comey's memo on Trump
Police investigate after 2 found dead in Novato home
ANALYSIS: Trump's tumultuous week sets up battle for presidential survival
Ryan says he has confidence in Trump, McCain compares Comey memo to Watergate
More News
Top Stories
Police investigate after 2 found dead in Novato home
Trump addresses graduates of Coast Guard Academy
Whales spotted underneath Golden Gate Bridge
Putin offers to give Congress notes of Trump's meeting
Pvt. Chelsea Manning released after 7 years in prison
Once homeless teen gets full ride to Harvard thanks to USC program
Hundreds sickened by suspected stomach bug at South Bay schools
Show More
Former FBI agent: Golden Gate Bridge stunt 'big wake up call' for security
Klay Thompson meets Warriors fan who creates remarkable t-shirts
Study: Nearly 40 percent of canned foods contain BPA
Sexual harassment lawsuit alleges SF startup has 'kink room'
Woman says she found mutilated goat in Vallejo
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Wednesday
Whales spotted underneath Golden Gate Bridge
Putin offers to give Congress notes of Trump's meeting
Once homeless teen gets full ride to Harvard thanks to USC program
More Video