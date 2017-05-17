South Bay doctor faces 10 sex crime charges; 2 woman charged

A Santa Cruz County doctor was arrested on Sunday and booked into jail on child molestation charges. The most serious would bring a life sentence if convicted.Doctor James Kohut was known to many as a respected neurosurgeon. Kohut was affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Sutter maternity and surgery center of Santa CruzToday, Kohut made his first court appearance with his attorney. A date for his next hearing for possible arraignment and setting a preliminary hearing date was set for May 26. Today the district attorney also announced they are now charging Kohut with 10 counts. The charges include three counts of sex acts on child under 10, three counts forcible lewd acts on a child and one count manufacturing child pornography. Those six bring a potential sentence of life in prison."Dr. Kohut has spent his life saving people's lives. He is a renowned brain surgeon. This is not conduct he would participate in. And I think at the end of the day the evidence will show this is not true," said Nick Cvietkovich, Kohut's attorney.The DA's office also confirms two other women are connected to this case including Rashel Brandon, a nurse from Dominican Hospital and Emily Stephens. Stephens is currently in Pima County Jail with $100,000 bail. She is fighting extradition. Both women face several child molestation charges as well.