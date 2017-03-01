NEWS

South Bay preschool mourns teacher killed in SoCal plane crash

A South Bay preschool is sharing its heartbreak after learning one of its teachers was among the victims when a small plane crashed into a Riverside home.

By
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KGO) --
A South Bay preschool is sharing its heartbreak after learning one of its teachers was among the victims when a small plane crashed into a Riverside home Monday.

RELATED: Brother of SoCal plane crash victim: 'I realize exactly what I'm losing'

Investigators in Southern California are asking witnesses to come forward as the youngest victim's brother tells ABC7 News what made his sister so special.

The kids and teachers at Peppertree School of Los Gatos have big holes in their hearts. They say Adine Farlas was a wonderful teacher and was loved by all.

You can hear the pain in 19-year-old Brandon Farelas' voice. "I appreciate her so much. Now I realize exactly what I'm losing," he said.

His sister, 22-year-old Adine Farelas, was one of three people killed in a plane crash near the Riverside Airport on Monday.

Adine and her mom, Silvia, were flying with friends. Her mom was one of two survivors.

The Cessna is owned by Nouri Hijazi, who died in the crash, according to his family. His wife and adult daughter were on the plane. It has been confirmed that his wife, Dana, died in the crash and her daughter, Stacey Pierce, survived.

RELATED: Teen among 3 killed in small plane crash on San Jose-bound flight

Before takeoff on Monday, Adine and her mom called Brandon, saying they were concerned about the weather. "Before my mom and my sister took off on the plane, they gave me a call and told me that the weather wasn't the best out there and it probably wasn't the best decision. And they decided to go for it anyway," he said.

They were returning from a cheerleading competition in Southern California, where Adine and Brandon's younger sister competed.

RELATED: Witnesses describe moments before fatal Riverside plane crash

She came back to San Jose by bus with the rest of her team. "To help her in the future become a strong woman like my mother and just like my sister," Brandon said.

Adine was a teacher at Peppertree School of Los Gatos. They released a statement to ABC7 News, saying, "Adine had a strong passion for children. Our community has lost a very special person. She will be deeply missed."

The NTSB and FAA are still investigating the crash.


