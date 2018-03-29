South bracing for more flooding, possible tornadoes

MAX GOLEMBO
Severe storms plowed through Texas all the way to Tennessee on Wednesday, with four tornadoes reported -- three in eastern Texas and one in Louisiana.

Wind gusts in parts of Mississippi topped 60 mph overnight, as golfball-sized hail was reported there as well as in Texas and Louisiana. Parts of eastern Texas saw more than 6 inches of rain, with an area just north of College Station seeing almost 6.5 inches as Austin saw a record of almost 6 inches.

This morning, that storm system is slowly moving east and dumping heavy rain from Texas to Ohio, with flash flooding likely around Houston, Shreveport and Nashville. Nine states are under flood alerts.

As the system continues east, parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi may see up to 4 inches of rain over the next 24 hours, leading to flash flooding.

Severe storms are expected today in cities including New Orleans, Biloxi, Mobile, Montgomery and Birmingham, as well as western Georgia and near Atlanta.

