South SF neighborhood on precautionary do-not-drink notice

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) --A water company is urging people in one part of South San Francisco to only drink and cook with bottled water following a security breach at a storage tank.
People are being told to avoid investing tap water in South City's Sunshine Gardens neighborhood.
California Water Service is providing free, bottled water at its South San Francisco office.
The utility is testing the water and will let customers know when it's safe to drink again.
Click here to see if your home is affected.