Southwest passengers on flight with deadly engine failure get money, travel vouchers

COURTNEY HAN
Some passengers on the Southwest Airlines flight that experienced a deadly engine failure this week told ABC News they received money and the promise of a travel voucher from the airline.

Southwest Flight 1380 experienced engine failure about 20 minutes after takeoff Tuesday from New York City's LaGuardia International Airport en route to Dallas Love Field. A woman who was partially sucked out of a window on the jet near the failed engine later died.

In a letter to passengers obtained by ABC News, the airline offered sincere apologies as well as a $5,000 check and the promise of a $1,000 travel voucher. The letter also states that the airline's primary focus now is to assist the passengers who were aboard the flight in every way possible.

A Southwest Airlines official confirmed to ABC News that the letters were sent by the airline, but would not comment on the monetary gift.

"Ours is a company and culture built on relationships," the company said in a statement. "Many of the customers on that flight have flown with us before."

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating Tuesday's incident. Boeing said it is providing technical help to the investigation, with which Southwest Airlines is cooperating.

ABC News' Daniel Steinberger contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Thousands expected to light up for 4/20 in San Francisco
DNC files lawsuit blaming election loss on Trump-Russia alliance
National School Walkout taking place on Columbine anniversary
MAP: Where is weed legal?
3 suspects in custody after 10 hour standoff in San Jose
Fatal motorcycle accident blocks all SB Hwy 242 lanes in Concord
California death row inmate freed; no retrial planned
Fry-yay! Get free McDonald's fries on Friday
Show More
Wells Fargo fined $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
Ghost Ship interview, defendant's wife speaks out
Student shoots another in ankle at Florida school
A guide to student walkouts
More News