Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has appointed former FBI director Robert Mueller to serve as "Special Counsel to oversee the previously-confirmed FBI investigation of Russian government efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election, and related matters."Rosenstein is acting Attorney General in the case because Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself.Mueller will have all of the authorities of a U.S. attorney -- including ability to take the matter before a grand jury and ability to issue subpoenas.The appointment Wednesday comes amid a growing Democratic outcry for someone outside the Justice Department to handle the politically charged investigation.It follows the revelation Tuesday that fired FBI Director James Comey wrote in a memo that Trump had asked him to end an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.Rosenstein said in statement:Mueller is resigning from his law firm in order to avoid any conflicts of interest with firm clients or attorneys. He was appointed FBI director in 2001 and led the FBI through the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terror attacks. He retired in 2013.