Spring storm hits Northeast, bringing NYC the most April snow in over 30 years

The latestThe snowfall rate at New York's LaGuardia Airport reached 2 inches per hour this morning.
New York City saw 4.8 inches of snow this morning -- its heaviest April snowfall since 1982 when the city was dumped with 9.6 inches.
The New York Yankees canceled today's home opener due to the snow. The game will be played Tuesday instead.
Here are some other snow totals:
-- Somerset County and Centre County in Pennsylvania: 7 inches
-- Weston, Connecticut: 5 inches
-- Basking Ridge, New Jersey: 6 inches
-- Teterboro Airport, New Jersey: 5.2 inches
By noon, the storm will be heading away from the Northeast with the sun coming out and melting snow in most areas.
A chilly EasterIt was the coldest Easter in decades in parts of the Midwest.
Chicago had the coldest Easter in 40 years with an afternoon temperature of 35 degrees.
Minneapolis had the coldest Easter in 16 years with an afternoon temperature of only 31 degrees.
A new storm in the MidwestAnother storm is forming in the Rockies which will move into the Northern Plains and upper Midwest by tonight and spread heavy snow from the Dakotas into Minnesota, northern Iowa and Wisconsin.
By Tuesday afternoon and evening, the storm system will move into the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and all the way down to the Gulf Coast. To the north, heavy snow will fall from Minnesota to Wisconsin and into Michigan.
Snowfall accumulation from the storm system will be heaviest for Minnesota and northern Iowa and into Wisconsin and northern Michigan, where 6 to 12 inches of heavy, wet snow could accumulate.
Severe weather in the SouthIn the South, severe weather will break out, with damaging winds, tornadoes and hail.
The storm system will move into the Northeast by Wednesday, bringing spring-like thunderstorms from New York to Florida. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado is not out of the question.
Snow is not expected for the Northeast with this system.
Cold weather to comeAfter this storm, winter is not done with us yet. Another arctic outbreak is expected for the central United States. Wind chills could dip below zero in the upper Midwest on Wednesday morning.
Some of the cold air will move into the Northeast by the end of the week.