State trooper and suspect shot in Arizona

A state trooper has been shot in Tonopah, Arizona, a few miles west of Phoenix.

The latest report is that the trooper was shot on Interstate 10, the suspect was also shot. There is no word on either of their conditions. It happened while that trooper was investigating a rollover crash where a woman was thrown from the vehicle.

Highway 10 will be shut down for a while and it's the main artery connecting Phoenix to Southern California.
