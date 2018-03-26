Stormy Daniels has a 'litany of more evidence in this case,' lawyer says

Porn actress Stormy Daniels has a "litany of more evidence" to back her allegation of an affair with President Donald Trump, her lawyer told "Good Morning America" today.

"We have a litany of more evidence in this case and it's going to be disclosed and it's going to be laid bare for the American public," Michael Avenatti said.

The White House has denied the allegation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

