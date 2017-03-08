Suisun City man confesses to murder of daughter-in-law with hammer

Suisun City police arrested a man early Wednesday morning on suspicion of killing his daughter-in-law with a hammer at their home Tuesday.Amarjit Singh, 63, confessed to the bludgeoning death of 29-year-old Shameena Bibi, whose body was found Tuesday morning in the garage at the family home at 804 Blue Bill Way, police said.Police said they believe Singh was upset because Bibi was being disrespectful, and he confronted her with a hammer in the garage.Bibi, her husband, 2-year-old son, mother-in-law and Singh lived in the northern Suisun City home, police said.Police received a call from a family member around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday about a body in the garage. They found Bibi with blunt force trauma to the head and she was declared dead at the scene, police said.The death investigation required the services of a Punjabi translator. The Solano County District Attorney's Office and FBI joined the investigation that included interviews with the family until late Tuesday night, police said.Singh confessed to the slaying during a follow-up interview shortly after midnight today, and he was booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of murder, police said.