Suspect dead, 2 officers hospitalized after San Diego shooting

JUSTIN DOOM
Two San Diego police officers were shot late Saturday and hospitalized responding to an incident they first thought may be an apartment fire.

The suspect who allegedly shot the two officers was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is not yet known.

One officer was last reported in stable condition and the other was in serious but stable condition, police said.

When police first arrived on scene, they observed and smelled what appeared to be a fire and called the fire department. When authorities tried to open the door to the apartment, they were met with gunfire. One officer shot back.

The firefighter attempting to enter the structure along with the police officers ended up in an adjoining apartment, out of the way of the shooter, authorities said. The firefighter was extracted from that apartment by a SWAT team and didn't suffer any significant injuries.

Police said they don't know what type of weapon the suspect used or whether he was wearing any type of body armor. Police have not yet entered the apartment and wouldn't confirm whether a robot was used to investigate.

Authorities don't have a motive for the suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Raging Lake County fire prompts thousands of evacuations
Fire captain killed, firefighter in stable after shooting at SoCal senior living facility
Eastbound I-80 in Richmond reopens after reports of shooting
The end of Toys 'R' Us: Everything you need to know
VIDEO: Woman calling cops on 8-year-old for selling water near AT&T Park goes viral
'Pawn Stars' star Richard 'Old Man' Harrison dead at 77
Celebrities who have passed away recently
'I'm so glad I did this' Coming out, growing up at SF Pride
Show More
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
A Guard's Perspective: Crisis at the Border with Cheryl Jennings
Trump says undocumented immigrants should 'immediately' return without due process
Homeland Security says it has 'well-established' plan to reunite immigrant families
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
More News