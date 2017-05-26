Suspect drags San Mateo officer with vehicle, still at large

San Mateo police are searching for a theft suspect who reportedly dragged an officer 35 feet with her car after a confrontation.Police say the officer contacted the suspect in her vehicle outside a grocery store. When the suspect refused to comply with the officer, she reportedly accelerated her vehicle while the officer was holding onto the suspect.The suspect fled the scene and her whereabouts are unknown. She's described as a 40-year-old African-American woman between 150 and 160 pounds with a tattoo on her lower back. She's said to be driving maroon Honda Accord 4-door car made between the years 1998 and 2002.The officer sustained minor injuries and was released back to duty at the scene.