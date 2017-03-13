NEWS

Suspect fatally shot by police following violent scuffle in Orange

By
ORANGE, Calif. --
A suspect was fatally shot by police following a violent scuffle that stemmed from a traffic stop early Monday morning in Orange.

The dramatic officer-involved shooting was caught on camera.

Officers pulled over a suspect who parked the white van he was driving at a shopping center in the 100 block of Katella Avenue at about 12:30 a.m., according to Orange police.

The traffic stop then escalated when the suspect produced a gas can inside the van and lit a cigarette. Officers were concerned he was going to light himself on fire or produce more combustibles that could cause a hazardous blaze.

After talking to him outside the driver's side window, one officer snuck up to the passenger's side, busted out the window and used a hose to spray the suspect. Police said instead of forcing him out of the vehicle, the suspect moved to the back of the van.

The video shows that after the suspect eventually comes out of the driver's side door, a scuffle begins and people are heard yelling the word "knife" before two shots are fired.

The suspect, described only as a 30-year-old man, was shot by police.

Orange police said the man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Police said two knives were recovered at the scene, and an investigation into the incident was ongoing.
Related Topics:
newsofficer-involved shootingman killedcaught on camerau.s. & worldLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Republican congressman draws fire for racially-charged tweet
Kellyanne Conway doesn't have 'any evidence' of surveillance claims
Shots fired at Ferguson protest sparked by new documentary
Family: Missing pregnant SF woman found safe
More News
Top Stories
Former President Barack Obama in the Bay Area
Family of man who died after I-80 shooting speak out
Family: Missing pregnant SF woman found safe
11 RadioShack stores set to close in Bay Area
NB Hwy 101 lanes reopen in Palo Alto after pothole repairs
NFL fans join Raider Nation to help keep team in Oakland
VIDEO: San Francisco St. Patrick's Day Parade highlights
Show More
Milpitas man accused of jumping White House fence in custody
Man shot on Interstate 80 in Richmond dies
Man wins $1 million after buying lottery ticket in San Jose
Protesters target Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel over immigration
UCLA, USC make NCAA Tournament
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017
PHOTOS: Lost 'Bullitt' Mustang found in Mexican junkyard
PHOTOS: Bay Area takes part in International Women's Day
Women gather all over the world in honor of International Women's Day
More Photos